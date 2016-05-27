Horry County Emergency Operations Center issues first Memorial Day weekend update

A number of bikes are parked outside RedLine Powersports on U.S. 501. (Drew Hansen)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Emergency Operations Center has released its first update for the Memorial Day weekend.

There were two shootings reported late Thursday night and early Friday morning. One took place in North Myrtle Beach, while the second occurred in Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach one was determined to be drug related, according to information from the Horry County Joint Information Center. The Myrtle Beach shooting remains under investigation.

A large crowd was also at the Myrtle Beach Mall after closing Thursday night and the Horry County Police Department was able to slowly clear the parking lot with no issues. No motorcycle-related fatalities have been reported as of yet, according to HCJIC.

Reports from field personnel indicate the crowd is significantly larger Friday than it was on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.