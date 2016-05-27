Tropical storm warning issued for Horry, Georgetown counties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A tropical storm warning has been issued for both Horry and Georgetown counties in regards to Tropical Depression No. 2, according to information from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

According to information from the National Hurricane Center's Facebook page, some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday night or on Saturday. If that happens, it would be named Tropical Storm Bonnie.

A press release from the Horry County Public information Office stated emergency management officials are urging citizens and visitors here for the Memorial Day weekend to have their preparations in place.

This particular storm is anticipated to bring between two to four inches of rain over the next several days, but winds will remain low, according to the release.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling as roads will be slick and ponding could occur.

