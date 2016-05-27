Missing Vermont teen may be heading to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Vermont teen missing since Wednesday may be heading to the Myrtle Beach area.

According to a press release from the Franklin County, Vt., Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Sierra Arel is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing spandex jeans and a white tank top and is reported to have two backpacks and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at (802) 524-2121.

