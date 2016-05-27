Tropical Depression Two forecast to become a tropical storm later today

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Hurricane Center has continues to track Tropical Depression 2.

The most recent satellite data and information from the National Hurricane Center reveal that winds remain at 35mph. The tropical depression is moving northwest at 14 mph and located 270 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach.

The storm may strengthen a bit more to 40 or 45 mph late Saturday or early Sunday. The depression is forecast to continue moving off to the northwest and come ashore in central or southern South Carolina during the day on Sunday. Thereafter, the official forecast track turns the storm more northeastward and through our area, or just off shore on Monday.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the entire South Carolina Coast.

RAIN: Off and on showers will likely start to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening and continue at times through Memorial Day. A total washout is not expected, but rain could be briefly heavy at times especially late Saturday through early Monday. Rainfall forecasts from Saturday through Monday may reach one to two inches with a few locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

BEACH CONDITIONS: Rough surf will develop late Saturday and linger through Monday. A much higher threat of rip currents is likely especially on Sunday and Monday.

WIND: Because this will be a weak tropical storm, wind is not expected to be a big factor. A few wind gusts of 30 mph will be possible at times on Sunday and Monday, but these winds are not strong enough to cause any damage.

TORNADO THREAT: As the storm moves on shore Sunday and Monday, a few of the outer rain bands may be capable of producing brief tornadoes. Right now, the risk looks very low, but will have to monitored as the storm evolves.

