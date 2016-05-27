Emergency crews respond to hit-and-run crash involving moped in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders are working a traffic crash involving a moped in the area of Log Cabin Road and S.C. 9 in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem.

Van Aernem had no further details and said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Information on the SCHP’s website stated the crash happened at 2:45 p.m., on Friday. It was listed as a hit-and-run collision with injuries.

