Two Darlington County Sheriff's deputies fired for campaigning while on duty

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were fired Friday after using office resources to conduct campaign activities on behalf of Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

According to Byrd, the situation was brought to his attention late Thursday afternoon by a Darlington County resident. After looking into the matter, the sheriff said he was able to confirm that two of his employees, while in uniform, used a county vehicle to shop for items for an event for his campaign.

“Politics has no place in the sheriff’s office,” Byrd said in a press release. “Four years ago, I fired six employees for campaigning for my opponent while on duty. The same standards of conduct apply equally and I have today fired these two employees.”

Byrd added the situation was a violation of the rules for law enforcement officers and a breach of the standards of conduct he set for all DCSO personnel.

“I want to apologize to the people of Darlington County and assure them that I will do my best to prevent this from happening again,” Byrd said in the release.

