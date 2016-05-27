What you need to know about the Traffic Loop and Memorial Day weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The 23-mile Traffic Management Loop will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. The one-way loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to control Bikefest traffic moving through the area.

Click here to view an interactive map of the traffic loop, which runs southbound along Ocean Boulevard, and northbound along Highway 31.

Here is some important traffic information about this weekend from the Myrtle Beach City Government that you’ll need to know:

All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway, with an extended loop beyond Ocean Boulevard. From Friday through Monday, May 27-29 northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles.

Access to Ocean Boulevard begins on Kings Highway at 29th Avenue North, with no access north of that point. Exits from Ocean Boulevard may be allowed at those cross streets with traffic signals on Kings Highway, depending on traffic.

Barriers will be in place along Ocean Blvd. to prevent walkers from entering the roadway in designated areas.

Here are some additional tips for navigating the traffic loop from when it was first implemented in 2015:

1. Stay off Harrelson Blvd.

2. Don't turn onto 29th Avenue North

3. Stay off Ocean Blvd.

4. Park on the West side of Ocean Blvd.

“If you are a citizen, or you have to go from point A to point B, you cannot break through the loop,” warned Monika Newman, a Community Ambassador who worked Bikefest in 2015. “And it is for you protection. It really is a good thing.”

Outside of those four things, your traffic will be like any other day except for more bikes and more congestion. The biggest thing for locals to remember is that you're highly encouraged to take 17 Bypass as much as you can instead of driving around downtown.

Airport Passengers

Airport passengers and anyone picking up or dropping off passengers must access the airport as follows:

Enter: US 17 Bypass North to Harrelson Boulevard exit, then Harrelson Boulevard to Jetport Road (main entrance

Exit: Jetport Road to south Harrelson Boulevard, then Harrelson Boulevard south to South Kings Highway.

Below is some additional information from officials for Bikefest attendees and anyone in Horry County over Memorial Day weekend:

Increased law enforcement will enhance public safety. Many more police officers will be on duty throughout the Grand Strand.

Illegal activities, including excessive noise, speeding, littering, impromptu parties, unlicensed retail sales and other criminal behavior will result in tickets or arrests.

The Clerk of Court’s Office will be open 24 hours a day throughout the weekend, with bond hearings scheduled every six hours.

Loitering is not permitted in public space, and this includes business parking lots (e.g. hotels, convenience stores, restaurants), sidewalks and public streets. If you intend to have a group gathering, please contact the property owner or governing body to secure the appropriate permit(s) for your gathering.

The noise ordinance prohibits excessive noise, including noise created by loud music, revving engines and spinning tires. Violations are misdemeanors, subject to a cash fine and/or time in jail, per occurrence, upon conviction.

In the City of Myrtle Beach, a year-round curfew is in effect for juveniles (under age 18) between 1:00 and 6:00 a.m.Impromptu parties, with or without alcohol, are illegal on both public and private property.

Alcohol consumption is illegal in parking areas and on public rights-of-way. Violations are misdemeanors, subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, per occurrence, upon conviction.

Horry County (which includes the City of Myrtle Beach) Emergency Management Division will operate a multi-agency emergency operations center 24-7 during the 2016 Memorial Day Weekend. This will enhance communication and coordination between public safety personnel and government agencies.

Several command posts will be maintained at specific locations throughout the Myrtle Beach area, enhancing the ability of public safety personnel to respond and adapt, as necessary.

Law enforcement will be using mobile surveillance towers at select locations. These will allow public safety personnel to observe crowd activities in large areas.

No more than two motorcycles may park in a single public space. For spaces controlled by pay-stations, rather than parking meters, both motorcycles must pay to park and both must display parking receipts.

