VIDEO: Tenacious anglers pry grouper from shark’s mouth

They celebrated recovering the grouper from the shark. (Source: Jeff Martini via Facebook)

The anglers used a hook to pry the fish from the shark's mouth. (Source: Jeff Martini via Facebook)

A shark had the grouper in his mouth when the fishers reeled it in. (Source: Jeff Martini via Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – When a group of fishers reeled in a grouper earlier this week, a shark was already trying to make it a meal.

Jeff Martini, from North Myrtle Beach, posted a Facebook video of them prying the hungry shark off the grouper, and celebrating when they managed to “go the extra mile” for their seafood bistro.

“Give us our grouper back!” Martini yells as he hooks the shark and pries the fish from its mouth. “Ain’t no shark taking our fish!”

In the post, Martini says the shark swam away free after being deprived of the fish.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.