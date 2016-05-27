F1 Racing coverage will preempt Today Show, Meet the Press Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Today Show and Meet the Press will not be seen at their normal times on the morning of Sunday, May 29 so that NBC Sports can bring viewers coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

WMBF News Today will air from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., followed by F1 Countdown pre-race coverage.

Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press will instead air at 3 a.m. Monday morning.

