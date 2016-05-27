Athletes battle it out to benefit veterans

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - To honor vets this Memorial Day weekend, you can cheer on eight male and eight female athletes in a boot camp-style challenge taking place in Socastee on Sunday.

The Blood and Sweat Challenge is being organized by the owner of Gunny’s Bootcamp, Ryan Small, a former Gunnery Sargent in the Marines who recently retired.

Small says he is putting the family-friendly event on to raise funds for Special Operations Wounded Warriors.

The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at RH Acres in Socastee, located at 3833 Socastee Boulevard.

There will be food and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Details about this event can be found here: http://www.gunnysbootcamp.com/gunnys-boot-camp-challenge-3/

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.