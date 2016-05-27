Man charged with murder for Friday shooting at Fountainbleau Inn, woman charged as accessory

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested 24-year-old Lourie Earl Maurice Pearson on charges of murder in connection to the shooting that killed a man at the Fountainbleau Inn Friday morning, according to reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Tysheria Salters, 19, was arrested on Sunday night and charged for accessory after the fact to a felony in connection with this case.

An Andrews man has been identified as the victim in the shooting. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says 23-year-old Pierre Allen died from a gunshot wound.

Myrtle Beach Police were at the scene of the shooting outside early Friday morning.

WMBF News arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. to find a heavy police presence. The Fountainbleau Inn is located at 701 Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach.

SLIDESHOW: View a slideshow of images from the scene here

Police responded to the scene at about 2:12 a.m., located the victim, and attempted to perform CPR on the victim, according to Lt. Crosby. The victim eventually succumbed to his injuries. MBPD investigators are working this incident as a homicide.

Myrtle Beach Police officials said everyone's safety is the priority this weekend.

“Starting this morning, all the officers that came to assist us will start their tours of duties, so that means those officers will be working those backstreets, will be patrolling back and forth, so there will be an increased, visible, presence of law enforcement officers," said Lt. Joey Crosby.

The Fountainbleau Inn was the location of one of the shootings during Memorial Day Weekend 2014 when a man was shot in the leg.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed one person was transported to Grand Strand Hospital and died from their injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Pearson is awaiting trial and no bond is set at this time.

Related Stories:

MBPD issues arrest warrant in Fountainbleau Inn shooting

Video of suspect in hotel shooting released

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.