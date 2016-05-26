Suspect admits to shooting man in North Myrtle Beach, driving over body, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect in a fatal shooting in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night admitted in an interview with police that he shot the victim, then drove over his body, according to a news release from NMB Police.

Aaron Chestnut, 33, from Loris, died from a gunshot wound at Grand Strand Medical Center at 10:28 p.m. Thursday, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

While on patrol, two NMB officers were flagged down by Chestnut, who had been shot. The officers began to render aid and called for assistance for the victim, who was unresponsive, according to city spokesman Pat Dowling. Chestnut was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

NMB Police officers spoke to an acquaintance of those involved and a witness to the incident, Dowling stated. The witness said they saw the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Richard Curry of Longs, shoot Chestnut for an unknown reason while he was partially inside Curry's vehicle. The witness said Curry was driving a dark blue Chrysler sedan.

Information on the suspect's vehicle was distributed to officers, and Curry was located and arrested near the Harbourgate Marina on Little River Neck road.

During a post-Miranda interview, Curry confessed to police that he shot the victim and drove over the victim's body as he fled the scene in his vehicle, Dowling said. Curry also assisted detectives in retrieving the weapon used in the shooting from the Creekside Mobile Home Park.

Curry was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Dowling added North Myrtle Beach police are very sure the shooting began as a drug-related incident and is unrelated to Bikefest.

