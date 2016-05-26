Chance for tropical development over weekend has increased

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center continues to increase the chance for a tropical development near the Carolina coast.

A large area of showers and storms shows more and more organization north of the Bahamas and a low pressure area appears to be forming. In its very latest update, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of a tropical development now to 90 percent over the next two or three days.

Hurricane hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Once that information comes in, it is likely we will have a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Bonnie.

There is a growing consensus in the forecast models that a weak tropical system will likely be meandering just off shore of the South Carolina coast through most of the Memorial Day weekend.

Rainfall will be the biggest issue with this developing system. Off and on showers will likely start to arrive on Saturday and continue at times through the Memorial Day weekend.

A total washout is not expected, but rain could be briefly heavy at times. Rainfall forecasts from Saturday through Monday may reach one to two inches, with a few locally higher amounts.

As the system develops, an on-shore wind and building waves will likely result in an increased risk of rip currents through the weekend.

If the tropical system comes ashore south of the Grand Strand, a slight risk of isolated tornadoes may develop by late Sunday and Monday.

