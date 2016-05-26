Brush fire threatens two homes in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Conway area that is threatening two homes.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem, the call came in a few minutes after 7 p.m., for the fire, which is located off Dorchester Road.

Van Aernem added it is a slow-moving fire over two acres.

