Myrtle Beach woman sentenced to 35 years in shooting death of husband

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday after a jury convicted her for the murder of her husband in 2013.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a Horry County jury deliberated for three hours before convicting 51-year-old Teresa Ann McCracken-Hall in the shooting death of her husband, Steven Douglass Hall, 59.

McCracken-Hall must serve every day of her sentence since a murder conviction does not include credit for good behavior or early parole, the release stated.

Evidence presented at the trial showed the couple had been drinking alcohol and arguing on July 17, 2013, at their home in the Arrowhead community, according to release. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.

