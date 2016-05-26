Consider This: Have a safe and peaceful Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is approaching and unfortunately along the Grand Strand it creates anxiety as Bikefest kicks off as well.

The event brings thousands of people to the area, filling up hotel rooms and a bringing in lot of money for local businesses. However, the rise in crime and deadly violence in recent years has everybody on alert.

Local leaders and law enforcement have been working on a plan to make the event safe and last year it was successful. But everyone must have the right attitude…from our visitors, to local businesses owners to those of us who live here…we need to focus on what makes this community a great place to live and a great place to visit and treat each other with respect.

Consider This: This Memorial Day weekend, let’s honor those who chose to serve their country and sacrifice and loss endured by family and friends. Let’s honor them by having a peaceful and safe holiday weekend.

