Myrtle Beach officials change policy, will continue offering beach wheelchairs for free

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has reversed a decision to privatize the renting of beach wheelchairs and will continue to offer them free of charge.

Mark Kruea, spokesperson for Myrtle Beach, confirmed Thursday afternoon the city had heard the concerns of the public. Officials are in the process of purchasing new beach wheelchairs to replace ones that were damaged.

Previously, a decision was made between city management and the police department to privatize the renting of beach wheelchairs, Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said earlier.

That decision was made because officers were stretched thin answering calls for beach wheelchairs, as well as the fact they were coming back in poor condition and the repairs were getting costly, Crosby previously said.

Related Story:

Beach wheelchairs must now be rented in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.