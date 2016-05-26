Law enforcement search for man following pursuit in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A search is underway in Dillon County after an individual fled into a wooded field following a chase with Dillon County Sheriff’s deputies.

DCSO Capt. Cliff Arnette said the pursuit started between 11:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., on Thursday. Eventually, driver stopped the vehicle and headed into the field on foot.

Arnette added the wooded field and farm area law enforcement is searching is in the Little Rock community.

