UPDATE: Three suspects arrested for allegedly operating meth labs in Darlington Co.

The three suspects arrested. Background: the location of the alleged meth labs. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man was arrested Wednesday by Darlington County law enforcement for allegedly operating several one-pot meth labs. Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the labs on Thursday.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, Charles Stokes, 46, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, illegal disposal of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

On Thursday, May 26, two more individuals were arrested during the ongoing investigation into the meth labs. Eric Michael Stokes, 31, and Lisa Marie Winburn Matteson, 31, both of Hartsville, were each charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and improper disposal of methamphetamine waste.

The DCSO’s drug enforcement unit went to a home on Crowley Street near Hartsville after receiving a complaint from a citizen. When they arrived, they allegedly noticed several one-pot methamphetamine labs in plain sight around the property, according to Byrd.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence, where law enforcement allegedly found additional one-pot meth labs and a quantity of methamphetamine inside the home, Byrd said.

The sheriff added the investigation is on-going.

