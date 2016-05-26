Woman who claimed to be kidnapped now charged with murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) –A woman was arrested Friday by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Zonna Chanae Locklear, 27, was involved in the death of Gary Bisbee on May 26, 2016, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to RCSO Maj. Anthony Thompson, the investigation started when deputies found Locklear beside the road on N.C. 410 north of Chadbourn. She claimed to have been kidnapped, Thompson said.

Locklear was located as deputies were heading to 107 N. Sterling St., in Proctorville at the request of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to make contact with the homeowner.

Thompson said that once law enforcement arrived, no one answered the door despite a vehicle being parked in front of the house. Then, deputies reportedly saw the man through a window laying in the bed with a gunshot wound.

When law enforcement entered the home, they discovered the man was dead, according to Thompson. He was identified as Gary Wayne Bisbee Jr., 23, of Lumberton.

During the investigation, it was revealed Locklear lived at the home and the victim had come by. It was first reported that both were in bed when two men entered the residence, shot Bisbee, took Locklear at gunpoint, made her drive her car and then put her out in Columbus County after stealing the vehicle, Thompson said.

