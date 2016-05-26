Horry County coroner identifies swimmer who went missing in Little Pee Dee River

Emergency responders searched for a missing swimmer Thursday afternoon in the Nichols area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Little Pee Dee River Thursday afternoon was recovered.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Rakeen Davis, according to Fowler. The teen was from the Latta area.

Fowler added Davis was at the Church Landing Road boat landing in the Nichols section of Horry County around 3:10 p.m. The victim entered the water and eventually went under.

The victim's body was recovered by the Horry County Fire Rescue's dive team near the landing.

Fowler said an autopsy will take place Friday morning, at which time an exact cause of death will be released.

