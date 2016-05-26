Pee Dee eighth grader writes a book

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An author and athlete out of Darlington County is the focus of this week’s Student Spotlight.

“I’d be walking through the hallway, if I had an idea I would whip out my notebook with the pencil up inside the spiral thing and I start writing,” Nate Wideman, Darlington County Middle School Student said.

And that’s how “Heroes Uprising” came to be. Its author is only in the eighth grade.

“I had been wanting to write a book for a while. When my grandma started writing her first book, I was like, I want to write a book,” Nate said.

Nate said it took him about three tries before he finally was able to get a hit.

“The first time it was like the Kidde Chronicles, it was like Star Wars Cats. I kind of gave up on that,” Nate said.

I asked Nate to give us a little sample of what’s inside the pages.

“It starts out in the middle school …where I go. We are in that building now, there is basically an alien attack,” Nate said.

Nate then takes his readers on a wild ride of twists and turns in a thrilling story of survival.

“Heroes Uprising” can be picked up on Amazon. If you see Nate, he’ll have an extra copy or two on him for purchase. He says he’s even learning a lesson from Uncle Sam.

“It’s $8.50 from me, because I have to pay taxes and everything. It’s $7.99 on Amazon,” Nate said

“Heroes Uprising” isn’t the only thing that had Nate’s attention this past school year.

Nate runs varsity cross country, and takes Honors English and Math. He’s on track to get his associate's degree and high school diploma at the same time.

When asked about his secret to success, he said: “Don’t be lazy. I did that and it doesn’t end well for you."

