6th Annual Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Tribute honors veterans and active-duty military

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Memorial Day Tribute will honor and recognize veterans and active-duty military at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 30 in Grand 14 Cinemas, 4002 Deville Street in The Market Common, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

This free event is open to the public and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Memorial Day Tribute will feature a performance of patriotic music, public recognition of veterans and active-duty military, a color guard presentation and screening of the documentary film “Patriot Dream: The Story of the Pilgrims.”

“The documentary chronicles the dramatic history of the Pilgrims of Plymouth Colony, whose arrival in America in 1620 shaped the founding of the nation. Shot on location in the Pilgrim country of Great Britain and in the Cape Cod region of Massachusetts, it traces the extraordinary story of the Pilgrims from their troubles in 17th century England through their escape to Holland and their dramatic voyage to America,” states the Facebook post.

