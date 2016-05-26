FBI seeks victims of suspected child predator with ties to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying alleged victims of a suspected child predator who has ties to Florence.

Ronald Keith Black, Sr., 69, was arrested in Lillington, North Carolina and charged with 29 counts of first-degree sexual offense, and 12 counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to an FBI news release.

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation into child pornography sharing over the internet, the release states. Black allegedly abused several juveniles from the late 1980s until 2006.

In addition to Florence, Black has connections to Lillington and White Lake, North Carolina, as well as Tennessee, according to the FBI. Black was once a youth group leader at a Baptist church in the 1980s, and may have been a baseball coach.

Those who believe they may have been victims of Black are asked to come forward to aid investigators. They are asked to contact the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100 or Raleigh Police at 919-834-HELP.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.