South Island Bar and Grill served nuisance business injunction

A copy of the injunctions served the the South Island Bar and Grill. (Source: Conor McCue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Island Bar and Grill, formally “Fat Boiz,” has been served a preliminary injunction for being a nuisance business, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

The location of the South Island Bar and Grill has had its share of violence – several shootings were reported there in 2015, when it was “Fat Boiz,” and the bar voluntarily shut down after the Solicitor’s Office sent them a notice letter in September of last year.

"No patron should be subject to that. You shouldn't have to worry about going to a place and there being gunshots,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “That isn't the new norm. That isn't how things work."

Richardson said just yesterday, his office filed the nuisance complaint against the South Island Grill. He did the same thing last September, when it was still considered Fat Boiz.

The Solicitor said under either name, the bar has continued to have shootings and other incidents where police resources are necessary.

His office hasn’t seen any progress. Now a judge could decide the bar’s fate. The law states it can only be shut down for one year.

"Bar owners can't stop one occasion,” said Richardson. “It is a pattern that goes on that starts this process."

We tried to speak with bar owner, Patrick Brave, at the business today but he chose not to speak with us.

Our attempts to reach the landlord were unsuccessful as well.

