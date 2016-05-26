Cousin on pregnant woman shot to death in Florence County: 'All she ever wanted was a baby'

Law enforcement was on the scene of a fatal shooting on Ashley Court in Florence County. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

Tomena Ford, right, is shown here with a family friend. (Source: Ashley Wood)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was eight-months pregnant was shot to death at a home on Ashley Court in Florence County, and one suspect is in custody, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The coroner confirmed that the woman's unborn child did not survive. He added the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tomena Ford.

The home is located in the 700 block of Ashley Court, near the intersection of Holiday Drive.

“From the coroner’s office this is an investigation between us and the Florence County Sheriffs Office," said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. "We’re in the early stages of it and still trying to piece together what transpired here this morning.”

According to a press release from the FCSO, Darkel Rameek Foreman, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Information on the Florence County Detention Center's website lists two charges of murder against Foreman.

Ford was living in the house with her boyfriend, and when deputies arrived they found her body and the suspect inside.

Family members and friends of Ford were gathered around the neighborhood all day Thursday.

“She was so excited; all she ever wanted was a baby," said cousin Ashley Brown. "My oldest son, Terrence, she kept him all the time for me when he was a baby. She loved kids with all her heart and just wanted her own.”

After many miscarriages in the past, Brown said Ford was finally ready to have her own baby.

“I didn’t expect this to happen to her," Brown said. "I mean, she was just so nice, she was a kindle spirit, she was sweet.”

As she remembered her relative and the happy life she lived, it brought a smile to Brown's face.

“She could make everybody laugh," Brown said. "Every time we were together, we would just laugh, and so loud. We wouldn’t care; we had the funniest laughs.”

While no one knew much about Ford’s boyfriend, police said he was the one to call 911 after reportedly saying the whole thing was an accident.

Autopsy results will be released on Ford and her baby Friday morning. Stay with WMBF News for more details into this investigation.

