Two men wanted for alleged crimes with minors

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects with links to the same alleged crime.



Both men are wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The alleged crimes took place April 11, 2016 through April 12, 2016.

Javon Reed, 20, is also wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with the victim being under the age of 16.



According to the Horry County Police report, police discovered Reed and an accomplice helped three juveniles run away from home. The report says police found text messages on Reed's phone indicating sexual and drug activity taking place with the minors.

Further investigations say the minors said the plan was to stay with Reed long-term.

Reed's alleged accomplice is 22-year-old Shaquille Mitchell. He's wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reed's last known address is on Commonwealth Circle in Conway , while Mitchell's last known address in on Plantation Road in Myrtle Beach.