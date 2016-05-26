Police respond to shots fired outside Danny's Bar and Grill

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police responded to reports of shots fired at Danny's Bar and Grill Thursday morning.

Police said the shots were fired in the street and parking lot, and two vehicles were shot.

Officers said no one was shot during the shooting and evidence was collected from the scene.

HCPD said there are no suspects at this time.

Stick with WMBF News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.