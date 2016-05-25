Family and friends remember Georgetown County teen taken from them too soon

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - May 25th marks four years since an 18-year old man was found murdered and dumped on the side of a road in Pawleys Island.

Family and friends came together Wednesday night at the site where James Richardson was found in 2012.

The teen was known to many as "Scoopy."

With prayer and candles, his loved ones reflected on the teen's short life.

They're asking the community to come together and stop the family's torment by providing answers as to what happened to Richardson.

"I want them to understand that they took a life that can never come back," Richardson's cousin Shaquana Ferguson said. "It's not a game. I want them to know that we're hurt, and it's a lot of people hurt in this. He was a child. He didn't get to have kids. His life was robbed. It's crazy that it's a small knit community, but no body wants to have answers for us."

If you have any tips on what may have happened, the family says you can report them to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office anonymously.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.