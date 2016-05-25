Grand Strand no stranger to pre-season tropical storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Despite hurricane season starting next week, an early season tropical storm may form this weekend.



Tropical storms that form before the official start of hurricane season are not terribly rare. In fact, on average they occur once every few years. The Grand Strand is no stranger to these early season storms. The last several years have seen several tropical

storms develop near, or impact the South Carolina Coast.



The most recent pre-season storm was just last year when Tropical Storm Ana came ashore in North Myrtle Beach on the morning of May 10th. The storm brought 30 to 50 mph wind gusts and 3 to 6 inches of rain to the beaches. A storm surge of 2 feet was measured

in North Myrtle Beach as well as Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach.



Tropical Storm Alberto formed off shore of the SC coast on May 19th, 2012. The storm meandered off shore for several days without ever making landfall.



Alberto was followed just a few days later by the formation of Tropical Storm Beryl on May 25th. Beryl came ashore in northern Florida on May 28th and then moved along the South Carolina coast on May 30th. Beryl brought a minor storm surge of one to two

feet along the Grand Strand along with 2 to 4 inches of rain and a few wind gusts to tropical storm force.





