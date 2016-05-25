Chance of tropical development slowly increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The latest forecast models continue to indicate slow development of a weak tropical system by the weekend, however lots of uncertainties still exist.



A large area of showers and storms continues to brew over the Bahamas. It is this area of disturbed weather that may impact our forecast by the weekend. In it's very latest update, the National Hurricane Center

has upped the chance of development now to 60%.



Future development of this system will be very slow, and we'll likely not see it get named until Friday or Saturday.



Most reliable forecast models continue to slowly develop this system into a rather low pressure or perhaps a weak tropical storm. However, the exact track, and thus where the most rain will fall, still remains

very uncertain. However, there is a growing consensus in the forecast models that a weak tropical system may be meandering just off shore through parts of the Memorial Day weekend.



Models continue to fluctuate with the heaviest rain areas shifting back and forth from the Georgia Coast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. At this point, showers and storms are possible especially on Sunday

and Monday, but widespread, heavy rain is not expected.



As the system develops, an onshore wind and building waves will likely result in an increased risk of rip currents through the weekend.



















































