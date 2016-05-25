Suspect sought in armed robbery of Georgetown County Dollar General store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a Dollar General store in the Choppee community on Wednesday.

According to a GCSO press release, the suspect entered the store, located at 8003 North Fraser St., pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and went into the woods, the release stated.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male standing 5 feet 9 inches in height. He was described as having a heavy build and a beard, and is between 30 and 40 years of age.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark pants, white tennis shoes, white glasses and beads. On Thursday, the GCSO released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

