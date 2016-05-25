DHEC issues swim advisory for portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a swimming advisory by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to a DHEC press release, the affected area includes 200 feet above and below the street end of Ninth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

“High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal,” said Sean Torrens, of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Quality Control office in Myrtle Beach.

According to Torrens, temporary advisory signs are placed at beaches found to have high levels of bacteria in the water where there is not currently a long-term sign. Long-term signs currently exist at several beach locations cautioning that bacteria levels in the water could be high following heavy rains.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.