Four new Horry County principals appointed for next school year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education approved principals for four Horry County schools at its May 23 meeting, according to a press release.

These appointments promote current assistant principals to all four posts.

Quintina Livingston, assistant principal at Forestbrook Middle, was named principal at Whittemore Park Middle. She will fill the position held by Judy Beard, who is leaving the district at the end of the school year. Livingston has 14 years of administrative experience as an assistant principal at Forestbrook Middle, Carolina Forest High and Aynor High schools.

Additionally, three elementary school assistant principals were appointed to be the principals at their current schools.

Janet Brown was appointed to be principal at Forestbrook Elementary. The school’s current principal will transfer to become the principal at the new intermediate school for the St. James attendance area, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017. Brown has 16 years of experience in administration, of which 13 of those were at Forestbrook Elementary and three at Myrtle Beach Intermediate.

Katherine Roberts was appointed the principal of Lakewood Elementary, the release stated. The school’s current principal, James LaPier, will be the principal of North Myrtle Beach Middle next year. Roberts has two years of administrative experience and 10 years of experience as a teacher of academically advanced students at Seaside, Forestbrook, and South Conway elementary schools.

Rebecca Schroyer was appointed the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary. The school’s current principal, Ben Prince, will be the principal of the new middle school in the Carolina Forest attendance area, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017. Schroyer has nine years of administrative experience at both Ocean Bay and Carolina Forest elementary schools.

