No injuries reported in apartment fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after crews responded to an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Conway area.

Firefighters were dispatched to Sinclair Apartments off S.C. 544 before 5 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Doug Cline said there was moderate damage to a single-story apartment.

There was at least one person home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported, Cline said.

He added the fire was extinguished quickly and investigators are looking into the cause.

