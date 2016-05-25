911 CALL: Myrtle Beach motel staff found 82-year-old homicide victim in bathtub

The body of an 82-year-old woman was found Sunday at the Rodeway Inn. (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The body of an 82-year-old woman was found in the bathtub of a Myrtle Beach motel room by staff members on Sunday, according to information from the 911 call that was released Wednesday afternoon by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The caller told dispatch that staff members at the Rodeway Inn went to Virginia Eakers’ after she missed the 11 a.m., check-out time.

According to the caller, he and one of the housekeepers yelled for the victim several times before entering the room. The water could also be heard running.

Once inside, the caller advised the victim’s body was in the bathtub.

On Monday, Rickey Waddell Wilson, 68, was charged with murder by Myrtle Beach police.

He was located and arrested without incident, Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby previously said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson was allegedly with the victim at the time she checked into the motel on May 20.

