Man charged after alleged armed robbery of a Myrtle Beach dry cleaners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an area dry cleaners earlier this year.

Don Craig Zeman, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.

According to an MBPD incident report, the incident happened on March 4 at Royal Cleaners, located at 5327 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.

The suspect allegedly entered the business with a knife and went behind the counter, demanding money, the report stated.

After getting the money, the suspect reportedly took the store employee’s iPhone and its case before leaving.

