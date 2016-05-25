Man charged with attempted murder following Dillon convenience store shooting

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Formal charges have been filed against a man arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Dillon convenience story on Tuesday morning.

According to a Dillon Police Department incident report, Clytrel Zawaun Huggins, 19, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 a.m., at the Hot Zone Mart at 401 Lockemy Hwy., the report stated. The victim was taken to McLeod Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report, the suspect turned himself in to police shortly after the alleged shooting. He was transferred to the Dillon County Detention Center.

