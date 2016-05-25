Longs man arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with two minors

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man remained incarcerated Wednesday under no bond following his arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting two children.

Antwanie Antonio Wilson, 36, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, law enforcement was notified about the alleged misconduct on May 23.

The two children were listed as ages 8 and 11, the report stated.

