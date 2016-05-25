Accident with injuries causes roadway blockage near Tanger Outle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accident with injuries causes roadway blockage near Tanger Outlets

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
501 accident with injuries reported 501 accident with injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue were on the scene of an accident with injuries in front of Tanger Outlets Tuesday night.  

SCHP reported the accident at 10:57 p.m. on US-501 northbound. Two cars were involved and details on how the accident occurred were not released.

One vehicle was in the ditch and the other was in the roadway causing the blockage. Emergency crews were re-routing traffic through the parking lot of the shopping outlets.

There is no word if anyone was transported to the hospital.

We will continue to bring updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved

