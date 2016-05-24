Fifth person arrested in connection with fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A fifth individual has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Bennettsville “poker house” earlier this month after turning himself in to authorities Tuesday evening.

Donta Vershaun Pearson, 29, of Laurel Hill, N.C., was charged with murder, conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Pearson turned himself in at the Laurinburg Police Department. He will have an extradition hearing in North Carolina in the next few days so he can be returned to South Carolina to face the charges, the release stated.

His arrest comes one day after two other suspects were apprehended in connection with the case.

Darrius Devon Moore, 34, of Gibson, N.C., faces counts of murder, conspiracy and armed robbery, according to the release.

Additionally, Tia Lynette Ford, 30, also of Gibson, is charged with harboring a fugitive.

Both Moore and Ford were arrested Monday night in Sumter County at a hotel near Interstate 95, the release stated.

Previously, two other suspects have also been charged in connection with this case.

Their charges stem from the May 16 shooting death of Javonta Dease at 216 Grace Heights in Bennettsville.

The investigation is still on-going and more arrests may come in relation to the planning of the robbery, according to the MCSO.

Related Story:

Two more sought in fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.