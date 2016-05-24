Hartsville claims state softball crown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Hartsville Red Foxes won a deciding game three against Union County on Tuesday night at Irmo High School by a 3-1 final to win its second state title in four years. Hartsville took on Union County each of the last three years, but this is the first series win for the Red Foxes.

Hartsville held off a rally in the seventh by the Yellow Jackets which made them strand the tying run at first to close it out.

The win means bookend titles for the team’s seniors, including all-state pitcher and South Carolina commit Cayla Drotar, who earned both wins for the Red Foxes, while also blasting three home runs in the three games.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.