Vehicle crashes after leaving scene of initial collision in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are on the scene of a car crash off International Drive in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News) Police are on the scene of a car crash off International Drive in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News)
A vehicle crashed after refusing to stop for Myrtle Beach police. (Source: WMBF News) A vehicle crashed after refusing to stop for Myrtle Beach police. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One vehicle fled the scene of a traffic crash in Myrtle Beach and eventually wrecked again after refusing to stop for police.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby, the initial collision happened early Tuesday evening in the area of Cannon Road and Third Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the vehicles involved in the crash attempted to leave.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it kept going, Crosby said. Law enforcement followed and then called county dispatch.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded and also tried to get the driver to stop the vehicle, according to Crosby.

The car wouldn’t stop and eventually wrecked on International Drive, Crosby said.

He added that at least one arrest was made. Injuries weren’t immediately known.

Myrtle Beach police on the scene said two dogs were inside the vehicle, a Dodge Durango. The animals were both secured.

