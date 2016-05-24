Two people injured in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Darlington County that appeared to be domestic in nature.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, the victims, a man and a woman, were shot at a home on Ashland Road.

Byrd said they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries. Both were responsive and talking to emergency responders, he added.

According to the sheriff, the victims were a man and a woman, and the shooter was allegedly the woman's son.

Byrd said the individual was making a statement to law enforcement around 8:40 p.m., Tuesday night. He is not facing any formal charges at this time, according to the sheriff.

