Laurinburg man faces 36 counts of sexual offense against a child

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Melvin Locklear (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office) Melvin Locklear (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man faces 36 counts of first-degree sexual offense against a child less than 13 years of age, according to information from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on the SCSO’s Facebook page, Melvin Spencer Locklear is also facing 36 counts of indecent liberties with a minor child and one count of crimes against nature.

The charges stem from a criminal complaint of sexual abuse in January 2010, the SCSO post stated.

Locklear was given a secured bond of $3.5 million. He was arrested Tuesday by the SCSO’s Cold Case Investigative Team.

