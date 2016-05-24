Laurinburg man faces 36 counts of sexual offense against a child

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man faces 36 counts of first-degree sexual offense against a child less than 13 years of age, according to information from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on the SCSO’s Facebook page, Melvin Spencer Locklear is also facing 36 counts of indecent liberties with a minor child and one count of crimes against nature.

The charges stem from a criminal complaint of sexual abuse in January 2010, the SCSO post stated.

Locklear was given a secured bond of $3.5 million. He was arrested Tuesday by the SCSO’s Cold Case Investigative Team.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.