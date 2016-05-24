Consider This: Cherry Grove Dredging Project worth the cost

Canals at low tide. Boats and water sports are not accessible during this time. (Source: WMBF News)

A major project along the Grand Strand is finally moving forward that should have happened years ago.

The Cherry Grove dredging project now has the support and the money to begin with half of the funding coming from the city and the rest coming from property owners living on or nearby the canals.

Homeowners will have to pay an annual fee of $2,400, but the increase in property values should more than make up for it.

Consider This: I know, nobody wants to have to pay more taxes, but the results are worth it…creating a unique, appealing, and attractive area to live and a place where people can enjoy fishing and water sports at any time.

It’s a great move by the community proving that perseverance pays off and with the support of city leaders it’s an investment that will continue to pay off for years.

