No one injured after car crashes into Myrtle Beach Dollar General

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Dollar General location in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

The collision happened at the store on 6213 N. Kings Hwy.

No other details were immediately available as to what led to the crash.

