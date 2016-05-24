Hartsville man dies from injuries sustained after car hits house - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man dies from injuries sustained after car hits house

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died from injuries sustained after the car he was driving ran off the road and struck a home in Darlington County on Sunday, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m., on Sunday at the intersection of High Point Road and 14th Avenue.

A 2000 Buick four-door vehicle was westbound on High Point Road when the car ran off the road and hit the house, Collins said. He added the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the driver as 23-year-old Michael McCoy of Hartsville.

