Two men formally charged after vehicle pursuit, search in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Formal charges have been levied against two Florence County men following their arrest on Monday after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit and subsequent search.

LaQuincy Singletary, 22, of Lake City, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Nathan Singletary, 27, of Kingstree, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, first offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following a bond hearing on Tuesday, both men remain at the Florence County Detention Center, the release stated. LaQuincy Singletary has a $2,500 surety bond and Phillip Singletary has a $10,000 surety bond.

Phillip Singletary allegedly refused to stop his vehicle after a FCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. 52 near Coward, according to the release.

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit, which ended on Henneghan Road. Both the driver and his passenger, LaQuincy Singletary, allegedly fled into the woods.

They were found a short distance away by the FCSO’s K-9 tracking team. Both allegedly were in possession of handguns when they were arrested, the release stated.

Related Story:

2 in custody after vehicle pursuit, search in Florence County

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.