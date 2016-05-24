Two men formally charged after vehicle pursuit, search in Floren - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two men formally charged after vehicle pursuit, search in Florence County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Left: LaQuincy Singletary; Right: Phillip Singletary (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Left: LaQuincy Singletary; Right: Phillip Singletary (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Formal charges have been levied against two Florence County men following their arrest on Monday after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit and subsequent search.

LaQuincy Singletary, 22, of Lake City, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Nathan Singletary, 27, of Kingstree, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, first offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following a bond hearing on Tuesday, both men remain at the Florence County Detention Center, the release stated. LaQuincy Singletary has a $2,500 surety bond and Phillip Singletary has a $10,000 surety bond.

Phillip Singletary allegedly refused to stop his vehicle after a FCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. 52 near Coward, according to the release.

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit, which ended on Henneghan Road. Both the driver and his passenger, LaQuincy Singletary, allegedly fled into the woods.

They were found a short distance away by the FCSO’s K-9 tracking team. Both allegedly were in possession of handguns when they were arrested, the release stated.

Related Story:

2 in custody after vehicle pursuit, search in Florence County

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly