Scotland County authorities investigate death of teen as homicide

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is conducting a homicide investigating after an emergency call came in for a possible shooting victim in Scotland County on Monday night.

According to Capt. Mitch Johnson with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 11:58 p.m., Monday for a possible gunshot victim at a home on Hasty Road.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found 17-year-old Kendrick McGirt, a senior at Scotland High School, Johnson said.

The SCSO is not releasing an exact cause of death or a motive at this time, but are treating it as a homicide investigation, according to Johnson.

He added authorities are not confirming whether or not the victim was actually shot, just that the call came in indicating a possible shooting victim.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to call (910) 277-3162 or (910) 276-3385.

